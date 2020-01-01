Token 7007（7007）代币经济学
Token 7007（7007）信息
Overview The 7007 Protocol introduces the ERC-7007 standard, extending ERC-721 to empower AI-created artwork IP and enable instant creation of tradeable NFT collections. These collections trade dynamically on a bonding curve, mirroring the agility of memecoin markets. Problem AI democratizes content creation but faces significant challenges: No Copyright Protection: AI-generated works lack clear ownership, making them easy to copy and exploit. Training Data Disputes: Many AI models use unverified or unauthorized datasets, raising ethical concerns. Lack of Verifiability: Difficult to prove which AI model created a piece of content, making authenticity uncertain. Solution The 7007 Protocol introduces ERC-7007 to create a verifiable and tradeable standard for AI-generated content: Onchain Proof of AI Generations: Records AI outputs with opML proofs, ensuring verifiable authorship and provenance. Fair Monetization Framework: AI-generated content can be issued, owned, and traded like digital assets. Fully Onchain AIGC Ecosystem: Provides tools for asset issuance, verification, and transparent revenue distribution. Key Features Instant NFT Launches: Launch tradeable NFT collections instantly with AI-generated content (AIGC). Bonding Curve Technology: Enables dynamic pricing and immediate trading. ORA's Onchain AI Oracle: Enhances unpredictability/originality in AI-generated content (via random number generation). User-Friendly/Low Barrier To Entry: Anyone can create and trade AI-generated assets effortlessly. $7007 Token: The Native Trading Pair The $7007 token is the liquid backbone of the 7007 Protocol, serving as the native trading pair. The 7007 Protocol introduces the ERC-7007 standard, extending ERC-721 to empower AI-created artwork IP and enable instant creation of tradeable NFT collections. These collections trade dynamically on a bonding curve, mirroring the agility of memecoin markets.
Token 7007（7007）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Token 7007（7007）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Token 7007（7007）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Token 7007（7007）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 7007 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
7007 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 7007 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 7007 代币的实时价格吧！
7007 价格预测
想知道 7007 的未来走势吗？我们的 7007 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。