Token 7007（7007）信息

Overview The 7007 Protocol introduces the ERC-7007 standard, extending ERC-721 to empower AI-created artwork IP and enable instant creation of tradeable NFT collections. These collections trade dynamically on a bonding curve, mirroring the agility of memecoin markets. Problem AI democratizes content creation but faces significant challenges: No Copyright Protection: AI-generated works lack clear ownership, making them easy to copy and exploit. Training Data Disputes: Many AI models use unverified or unauthorized datasets, raising ethical concerns. Lack of Verifiability: Difficult to prove which AI model created a piece of content, making authenticity uncertain. Solution The 7007 Protocol introduces ERC-7007 to create a verifiable and tradeable standard for AI-generated content: Onchain Proof of AI Generations: Records AI outputs with opML proofs, ensuring verifiable authorship and provenance. Fair Monetization Framework: AI-generated content can be issued, owned, and traded like digital assets. Fully Onchain AIGC Ecosystem: Provides tools for asset issuance, verification, and transparent revenue distribution. Key Features Instant NFT Launches: Launch tradeable NFT collections instantly with AI-generated content (AIGC). Bonding Curve Technology: Enables dynamic pricing and immediate trading. ORA's Onchain AI Oracle: Enhances unpredictability/originality in AI-generated content (via random number generation). User-Friendly/Low Barrier To Entry: Anyone can create and trade AI-generated assets effortlessly. $7007 Token: The Native Trading Pair The $7007 token is the liquid backbone of the 7007 Protocol, serving as the native trading pair.