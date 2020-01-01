Token 7007（7007）代币经济学

深入了解 Token 7007（7007），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
Token 7007（7007）信息

Overview The 7007 Protocol introduces the ERC-7007 standard, extending ERC-721 to empower AI-created artwork IP and enable instant creation of tradeable NFT collections. These collections trade dynamically on a bonding curve, mirroring the agility of memecoin markets. Problem AI democratizes content creation but faces significant challenges: No Copyright Protection: AI-generated works lack clear ownership, making them easy to copy and exploit. Training Data Disputes: Many AI models use unverified or unauthorized datasets, raising ethical concerns. Lack of Verifiability: Difficult to prove which AI model created a piece of content, making authenticity uncertain. Solution The 7007 Protocol introduces ERC-7007 to create a verifiable and tradeable standard for AI-generated content: Onchain Proof of AI Generations: Records AI outputs with opML proofs, ensuring verifiable authorship and provenance. Fair Monetization Framework: AI-generated content can be issued, owned, and traded like digital assets. Fully Onchain AIGC Ecosystem: Provides tools for asset issuance, verification, and transparent revenue distribution. Key Features Instant NFT Launches: Launch tradeable NFT collections instantly with AI-generated content (AIGC). Bonding Curve Technology: Enables dynamic pricing and immediate trading. ORA's Onchain AI Oracle: Enhances unpredictability/originality in AI-generated content (via random number generation). User-Friendly/Low Barrier To Entry: Anyone can create and trade AI-generated assets effortlessly. $7007 Token: The Native Trading Pair The $7007 token is the liquid backbone of the 7007 Protocol, serving as the native trading pair. The 7007 Protocol introduces the ERC-7007 standard, extending ERC-721 to empower AI-created artwork IP and enable instant creation of tradeable NFT collections. These collections trade dynamically on a bonding curve, mirroring the agility of memecoin markets.

https://www.7007.ai/

Token 7007（7007）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 Token 7007（7007）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

Token 7007（7007）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 Token 7007（7007）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 7007 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

7007 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 7007 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 7007 代币的实时价格吧！

7007 价格预测

想知道 7007 的未来走势吗？我们的 7007 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。

免责声明

代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。