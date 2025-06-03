Toadie Meme Coin 价格 (TOAD)
今天 Toadie Meme Coin (TOAD) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 53.13K USD。TOAD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Toadie Meme Coin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Toadie Meme Coin 当天价格变化为 +5.16%
- 其循环供应量为 100.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TOAD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TOAD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Toadie Meme Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Toadie Meme Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Toadie Meme Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Toadie Meme Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.16%
|30天
|$ 0
|+9.96%
|60天
|$ 0
|-40.89%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Toadie Meme Coin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.34%
+5.16%
+13.16%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Toadie Meme Coin (TOAD) is a cryptocurrency launched on the Solana blockchain. TOAD has a current supply of 100,000,000 tokens, with 80% in circulation, while 10% of the supply is allocated for gaming, and 10% for platform operation + CEX listing. It is trading on Raydium with a $550k+ trade volume over the last 24 hours. What makes your project unique? Toadie Meme Coin ($TOAD) has an active and strong community of over 5500 holders! It has a presale on Raydium and was incubated by Gotbit hedge fund and Playbux. It is an NFT and community-driven gaming platform with 100% transparent Tokenomics, 0% Buy/Sell taxes, LP burnt, Contract revoked, SAFU verified Smart Contract. History of your project. $TOAD is a unique frog meme coin that combines the concepts of Frog, gaming, and NFT to create a powerful and exciting new token, placing community power and control at its core. $TOAD is a community-driven project built on the Solana blockchain. What’s next for your project? TOAD Token's roadmap has achieved significant milestones, including NFT launch, community building, Playbux incubation, and Gotbit hedge funds, launch of quests and the first game.. Additionally, the next step is to introduce strategic partnerships, more advanced games, and establish Adoption. What can your token be used for? TOAD Token serves as a genuine meme token, providing utility through NFT integration and gaming reward earning. Soon, more features will be added. These features promote organic and sustainable value growth within our community.
