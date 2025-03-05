什么是TMPL (TMPL)

Temple Pharmacy is both a brand and portal into the post-civil world of Lulax. Our aim is to interconnect fictional and non-fictional worlds; telling stories through animation, comics, clothing, books, merchandise and more. Our team continues to grow through multiform projects that link directly to the Temple Pharmacy universe. By joining our discord, you can participate in worldbuilding and generating lore. Start interacting by gaining important roles in the community, while being first-placed to secure limited and exclusive drops of clothing, accessories and NFTs. Chatrooms are not just a place for asking questions or creating and debating theories, but give token-holders an opportunity to shape and manifest the universe that they belong to.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

TMPL (TMPL) 资源 官网