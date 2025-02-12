什么是Tidalflats (TIDE)

What is the project about? TidalFlats Studio specializes in Web3 product development, maximizing the value of the PFP community for the web2 audience. By focusing on long-term IP development, we reduce costs on gaming, support, and marketing. Our priority is empowering the NFT community and enhancing games. Our first project, "Project Fidelion," captivates web2 gamers and readers with immersive worlds. Led by experienced professionals, our team combines web2 and web3 expertise to propel Fidelion to new heights. What makes your project unique? Our project bridges the gap between the PFP world and the Web3 gaming market. While PFP projects have a strong NFT community, they lack revenue streams. Blockchain games, on the other hand, have sustainable revenue but struggle to build supportive communities. Our goal is to unite these industries, leveraging the power of NFTs and blockchain games. We believe in the untapped potential of both sides and seek to maximize resources. History of your project. Our first project, Project Fidelion, launched on APR 24th, 2023, achieving 30k $SOL in secondary volume within three weeks. It ranked among the top sales for seven days on Magic Eden. What’s next for your project? Our upcoming game, based on the Fidelion IP, is a simple, casual free-to-play strategy action game. Players can build characters, upgrade defenses, and compete through a ranking system. Designed to appeal to web2 players, it adopts a hyper casual look for accessibility. What can your token be used for? $TIDE is the governance token for the Tidal Flats ecosystem.

Tidalflats (TIDE) 资源 白皮书 官网