What is ThreeFold (TFT)?
Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract-based infrastructure. According to its documentation, ThreeFold allows any current or future digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.
ThreeFold is driven by an open-source community of projects, stack developers, node operators, infrastructure experts and more. They focus on protecting the vision of a truly decentralized Internet infrastructure that is available, accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere.
The ThreeFold Token (TFT) is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads.
Who are the founders of ThreeFold?
Kristof de Spiegeleer is a co-founder and CEO at ThreeFold. After completing his masters degree in computer engineering at the university of Gent, de Spiegeleer started building the first data center in Europe with PSI Net in the mid 90s. Followingly, he founded many ventures that brought significant improvements to cloud automation and Internet storage. These were then acquired by Symantec, Verizon, Oracle, TeleNet and more.
In 2014, he started meeting other industry experts and co-founders of ThreeFold such as Adnan Fatayerji, Weynand Kuijpers, Owen Kemp and many more. Together, they decided to start from scratch and build the most decentralized Internet and Cloud infrastructure to power the web3 and web4 era.
What makes ThreeFold Unique?
ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Only by doing so could they eliminate unnecessary code and backdoors that impacted efficiency and security in the current Internet and Cloud models. ThreeFold’s state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.
With solutions highlighted by a game-changing quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world. They integrated with industry-leading tools and frameworks, and anything that runs on Linux can run on ThreeFold’s operating system.
More than just an Internet or Cloud project, ThreeFold represents the substrate for the decentralized Internet and cloud.
How many ThreeFold Tokens are in circulation?
TFT listed on Liquid exchange in June 2020 and announced a total and maximum supply of 4,000,000,000 TFT tokens. The current supply and token distribution can be tracked in ThreeFold Library.
According to the documentation, 75% of the total token supply will go towards node operators and the incentivization of the ecosystem. Another 19% of TFT tokens support the continued development of the ThreeFold ecosystem and technology. Lastly, the remaining 6% of the total token supply is allocated to incentivise contributors, founders and team.
Where can you buy ThreeFold Tokens?
TFT is available on several exchanges and Defi platforms today. ThreeFold aims to incentivise its TFT ecosystem growth towards Defi to remain in alignment with the ecosystem’s values and beliefs. The main platform to buy TFT is PancakeSwap.
Other platforms: 1inch Liquid BTC-Alpha
It is important to consider the fact that investing in cryptocurrency carries risk, just like any other investment.
ThreeFold（TFT）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 ThreeFold（TFT）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
ThreeFold（TFT）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 ThreeFold（TFT）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 TFT 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
TFT 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 TFT 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 TFT 代币的实时价格吧！
