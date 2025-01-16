ThreeFold 价格 (TFT)
今天 ThreeFold (TFT) 的实时价格为 0.01588186 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。TFT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ThreeFold 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.61K USD
- ThreeFold 当天价格变化为 +4.42%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TFT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TFT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ThreeFold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00067203。
在过去30天内，ThreeFold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0066562368。
在过去60天内，ThreeFold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0106464477。
在过去90天内，ThreeFold 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00650545177930446。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00067203
|+4.42%
|30天
|$ +0.0066562368
|+41.91%
|60天
|$ +0.0106464477
|+67.04%
|90天
|$ +0.00650545177930446
|+69.38%
ThreeFold 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.33%
+4.42%
+3.05%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is ThreeFold (TFT)? Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract-based infrastructure. According to its documentation, ThreeFold allows any current or future digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure. ThreeFold is driven by an open-source community of projects, stack developers, node operators, infrastructure experts and more. They focus on protecting the vision of a truly decentralized Internet infrastructure that is available, accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere. The ThreeFold Token (TFT) is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/). Who are the founders of ThreeFold? Kristof de Spiegeleer is a co-founder and CEO at ThreeFold. After completing his masters degree in computer engineering at the university of Gent, de Spiegeleer started building the first data center in Europe with PSI Net in the mid 90s. Followingly, he founded many ventures that brought significant improvements to cloud automation and Internet storage. These were then acquired by Symantec, Verizon, Oracle, TeleNet and more. In 2014, he started meeting other industry experts and co-founders of ThreeFold such as Adnan Fatayerji, Weynand Kuijpers, Owen Kemp and many more. Together, they decided to start from scratch and build the most decentralized Internet and Cloud infrastructure to power the web3 and web4 era. What makes ThreeFold Unique? ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Only by doing so could they eliminate unnecessary code and backdoors that impacted efficiency and security in the current Internet and Cloud models. ThreeFold’s state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads. With solutions highlighted by a game-changing quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world. They integrated with industry-leading tools and frameworks, and anything that runs on Linux can run on ThreeFold’s operating system. More than just an Internet or Cloud project, ThreeFold represents the substrate for the decentralized Internet and cloud. How many ThreeFold Tokens are in circulation? TFT listed on Liquid exchange in June 2020 and announced a total and maximum supply of 4,000,000,000 TFT tokens. The current supply and token distribution can be tracked in [ThreeFold Library](https://library.threefold.me/info/tfgrid/#/tokens/token_overview). According to the documentation, 75% of the total token supply will go towards node operators and the incentivization of the ecosystem. Another 19% of TFT tokens support the continued development of the ThreeFold ecosystem and technology. Lastly, the remaining 6% of the total token supply is allocated to incentivise contributors, founders and team. Where can you buy ThreeFold Tokens? TFT is available on several exchanges and Defi platforms today. ThreeFold aims to incentivise its TFT ecosystem growth towards Defi to remain in alignment with the ecosystem’s values and beliefs. The main platform to buy TFT is PancakeSwap. Other platforms: [1inch](https://app.1inch.io/#/56/swap/BNB/TFT) [Liquid](https://app.liquid.com/exchange/TFTUSDT) [BTC-Alpha](https://btc-alpha.com/en/trade/TFT_BTC) It is important to consider the fact that investing in cryptocurrency carries risk, just like any other investment.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 TFT 兑换 AUD
A$0.0255697946
|1 TFT 兑换 GBP
￡0.0130231252
|1 TFT 兑换 EUR
€0.0154054042
|1 TFT 兑换 USD
$0.01588186
|1 TFT 兑换 MYR
RM0.07146837
|1 TFT 兑换 TRY
₺0.563011937
|1 TFT 兑换 JPY
¥2.481540625
|1 TFT 兑换 RUB
₽1.6250319152
|1 TFT 兑换 INR
₹1.3750514388
|1 TFT 兑换 IDR
Rp260.3583189984
|1 TFT 兑换 PHP
₱0.9302005402
|1 TFT 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.7999692882
|1 TFT 兑换 BRL
R$0.0957676158
|1 TFT 兑换 CAD
C$0.0227110598
|1 TFT 兑换 BDT
৳1.9309165388
|1 TFT 兑换 NGN
₦24.699468672
|1 TFT 兑换 UAH
₴0.6698968548
|1 TFT 兑换 VES
Bs0.85762044
|1 TFT 兑换 PKR
Rs4.4311977586
|1 TFT 兑换 KZT
₸8.42532673
|1 TFT 兑换 THB
฿0.5498299932
|1 TFT 兑换 TWD
NT$0.5229896498
|1 TFT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0144524926
|1 TFT 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1235608708
|1 TFT 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.159612693