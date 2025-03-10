什么是theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou (WAIT)

Theydontloveyoulikeiloveyou (ticker: WAIT) is a memecoin inspired by the viral TikTok trend from September 2024, set to the iconic lyrics "Wait, They Don't Love You Like I Love You" from Maps by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The trend featured two popular dances: one by TikToker @southernbellesuzie, with a bouncy, finger-pointing groove, and another by @user_18373563848, which combined hip-shaking moves with a playful "stop" hand gesture. WAIT captures the energy and fun of this viral moment, turning it into a token for fans of internet culture, memes, and nostalgia. It’s designed as a lighthearted way to celebrate this unique cultural flashpoint rather than as a utility-driven cryptocurrency. The token focuses on building a community of people who love connecting over shared memories and viral trends.

