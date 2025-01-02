ThetaDrop 价格 (TDROP)
今天 ThetaDrop (TDROP) 的实时价格为 0.0026302 USD。目前其市值为 $ 29.07M USD。TDROP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ThetaDrop 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 225.26K USD
- ThetaDrop 当天价格变化为 +1.22%
- 其循环供应量为 11.05B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TDROP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TDROP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ThetaDrop 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，ThetaDrop 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000727626。
在过去60天内，ThetaDrop 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0007402747。
在过去90天内，ThetaDrop 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.000358030597502401。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.22%
|30天
|$ -0.0000727626
|-2.76%
|60天
|$ +0.0007402747
|+28.15%
|90天
|$ +0.000358030597502401
|+15.76%
ThetaDrop 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.17%
+1.22%
-1.73%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace. This incentivizes early adopters of ThetaDrop to provide liquidity which enhances price discovery, improves trading volumes, and drives more user growth and adoption. ThetaDrop users who hold a balance of TDROP will earn VIP benefits including early or exclusive access to NFTs, limited edition packs, unique offline perks and more. TDROP will also serve as the governance token for ThetaDrop and the NFT Marketplace. TDROP holders can stake their tokens to gain voting rights for proposed changes to ThetaDrop. The first TDROP vote proposal is expected to be the earning rate of TDROP for liquidity miners. As the voting process progresses and stabilizes, TDROP holders will be responsible for creating new proposals to be voted on. These community proposals will also serve as the testbed for community governance features to be implemented on the Theta blockchain itself, to be voted on by holders of the Theta token.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 TDROP 兑换 AUD
A$0.00420832
|1 TDROP 兑换 GBP
￡0.00210416
|1 TDROP 兑换 EUR
€0.002524992
|1 TDROP 兑换 USD
$0.0026302
|1 TDROP 兑换 MYR
RM0.011756994
|1 TDROP 兑换 TRY
₺0.092872362
|1 TDROP 兑换 JPY
¥0.412310152
|1 TDROP 兑换 RUB
₽0.293214696
|1 TDROP 兑换 INR
₹0.225565952
|1 TDROP 兑换 IDR
Rp42.422574706
|1 TDROP 兑换 PHP
₱0.152262278
|1 TDROP 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.133508952
|1 TDROP 兑换 BRL
R$0.01630724
|1 TDROP 兑换 CAD
C$0.003787488
|1 TDROP 兑换 BDT
৳0.3143089
|1 TDROP 兑换 NGN
₦4.065210818
|1 TDROP 兑换 UAH
₴0.110757722
|1 TDROP 兑换 VES
Bs0.1341402
|1 TDROP 兑换 PKR
Rs0.73303674
|1 TDROP 兑换 KZT
₸1.380670886
|1 TDROP 兑换 THB
฿0.090136954
|1 TDROP 兑换 TWD
NT$0.086507278
|1 TDROP 兑换 CHF
Fr0.00236718
|1 TDROP 兑换 HKD
HK$0.020436654
|1 TDROP 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.026591322