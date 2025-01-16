TheSuiWizard 价格 (ORB)
今天 TheSuiWizard (ORB) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 618.03K USD。ORB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
TheSuiWizard 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.62K USD
- TheSuiWizard 当天价格变化为 +7.14%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ORB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ORB 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，TheSuiWizard 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，TheSuiWizard 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，TheSuiWizard 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，TheSuiWizard 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+7.14%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
TheSuiWizard 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.82%
+7.14%
-43.84%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Sui Wizard is an AI-powered agent crafted to deliver real-time, actionable insights for the Sui blockchain community and the broader crypto market. Central to the project’s concept is the Sui Wizard, a knowledgeable adventurer and guide who lives and fictionally operates from within the fantasy realm of Decentralis. The Sui Wizard places his reliance in the Orb, a fantasy-inspired magical seer object akin to a “Palantír”. In the extended metaphor of the realm of Decentralis, the Orb represents a vast repository of private data that is made available to followers through the AI characterisation of the Sui Wizard and the revelations that follow in studying and harnessing the Orb. Associated with the Project is a cryptocurrency known as $ORB, built on $SUAI which itself is built on $SUI. Ownership of $ORB is intended to beneficially confer the benefit of the Sui Wizard’s prophecies and outputs through his manifestations online, such as on X and on the Decentralis platform itself. Owning the token $ORB does not constitute any legal ownership over any real or fictionalised asset or dataset. Instead, ownership of the token assists the developers of the project, Decentralis Labs, in delivering on the core premise: harnessing advanced analytics to provide valuable autonomous intelligence in a user-friendly, story-driven manner.
