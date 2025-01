什么是TheStandard USD (USDS)

TheStandard.io is a decentralized finance protocol focused on 0% interest borrowing and stablecoin issuance. USDs, a USD-pegged stablecoin, is central to the protocol, supported by an over-collateralization model with a minimum requirement of 110%. Users can maintain control of their assets while earning yield through V3 concentrated liquidity pools on decentralized exchanges. The platform's key features include multi-collateral vaults, dynamic NFTs representing vaults, and the ability to trade locked collateral without closing positions. These features aim to provide users with flexibility in managing their borrowing and collateral strategies. USDs' stability is maintained through a global borrowing limit and a robust liquidation mechanism designed to safeguard the system.

