The Reaper 价格 (RPR)
今天 The Reaper (RPR) 的实时价格为 0.01540347 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。RPR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
The Reaper 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 82.45 USD
- The Reaper 当天价格变化为 -16.69%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 RPR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 RPR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，The Reaper 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00308719107915767。
在过去30天内，The Reaper 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0059130671。
在过去60天内，The Reaper 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0211120391。
在过去90天内，The Reaper 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00308719107915767
|-16.69%
|30天
|$ -0.0059130671
|-38.38%
|60天
|$ +0.0211120391
|+137.06%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
The Reaper 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.04%
-16.69%
-33.42%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Reaper Financial and RPR Token serve the digital ecosystem as a natural market regulation tool for a decentralized economy. By unleashing the natural aspect of death upon an artificially created universe we serve to preserve the value of every entity within. While digital economies are known for their volatility, The Reaper seeks to remove the excess and unvalued assets in order to prevent violent market swings. Reaper Financial accomplishes this mission through a decentralized voting mechanism in which the value of RPR is used to purchase and destroy the undervalued assets. Because all assets destroyed are purchased at market value, no investors are damaged in the process of a Reaping; only those projects whose reputation and credibility warrants reaping are eligible as a means of protecting all parties involved. Reaper Financial is a responsible partner of the community of which we are a part and will at no time take action that is not for the betterment of the community at large. As members of the XRP Ledger, we are a carbon neutral and environmentally considerate solution to excess both in the digital universe and the tactile facsimile in which we live.
