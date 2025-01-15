The QWAN 价格 (QWAN)
今天 The QWAN (QWAN) 的实时价格为 0.00154878 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。QWAN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
The QWAN 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 532.75 USD
- The QWAN 当天价格变化为 -4.96%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 QWAN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 QWAN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，The QWAN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，The QWAN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004590147。
在过去60天内，The QWAN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0007333350。
在过去90天内，The QWAN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.96%
|30天
|$ -0.0004590147
|-29.63%
|60天
|$ -0.0007333350
|-47.34%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
The QWAN 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.02%
-4.96%
-10.98%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? The QWAN is a decentralized ERC-20 token that serves as the driving force to create a global gaming community. The QWAN is open, permissionless, and can be integrated by any third-party application, platform, or game developer. The QWAN supports a global gaming community with the aim of shaping how the ecosystem - from gameplay models and game development to community experiences and gaming careers - can evolve and expand. The QWAN was designed to put gamers first and create a gaming hub with 3 main goals in mind: 1) To establish one share currency for all ecosystem members a)The QWAN provides a single currency to empower gamers and unify the gaming ecosystem without centralizing power in the hands of any single player, publisher, or third party. 2) To empower gamers to earn across gaming experiences a) The QWAN aims to empower gamers and gaming communities around the world by providing tools to create new experiences and shape how the ecosystem evolves. 3) To provide the gaming community with a gateway entry to web3 a) The QWAN’s utility centers around the governance of The QWAN DAO, the use of QWAN within various gaming platforms, Web2 and Web3 games, and spending of QWAN across The QWAN Ecosystem. The QWAN is also used as an incentive for The QWAN Ecosystem participants and external communities that adopt The QWAN and use it to enhance their gaming experiences. The QWAN Ecosystem includes its stakeholders, The QWAN DAO, the intellectual property rights owned by The QWAN DAO, and The QWAN Foundation. What makes your project unique? The decentralized governance framework that governs The QWAN Ecosystem, including the Ecosystem Fund. Members of The QWAN DAO are limited to holders of QWAN. The QWAN DAO distributes QWANs to a wide community of gamers and publishers through incentives and rewards and creates new Web3 gaming experiences with the
|1 QWAN 兑换 AUD
A$0.0024935358
|1 QWAN 兑换 GBP
￡0.0012545118
|1 QWAN 兑换 EUR
€0.0015023166
|1 QWAN 兑换 USD
$0.00154878
|1 QWAN 兑换 MYR
RM0.00696951
|1 QWAN 兑换 TRY
₺0.0549507144
|1 QWAN 兑换 JPY
¥0.244784679
|1 QWAN 兑换 RUB
₽0.1579600722
|1 QWAN 兑换 INR
₹0.1340159334
|1 QWAN 兑换 IDR
Rp25.3898320032
|1 QWAN 兑换 PHP
₱0.0909443616
|1 QWAN 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0781204632
|1 QWAN 兑换 BRL
R$0.009370119
|1 QWAN 兑换 CAD
C$0.0022147554
|1 QWAN 兑换 BDT
৳0.1883781114
|1 QWAN 兑换 NGN
₦2.4049300962
|1 QWAN 兑换 UAH
₴0.0655288818
|1 QWAN 兑换 VES
Bs0.08208534
|1 QWAN 兑换 PKR
Rs0.4318927908
|1 QWAN 兑换 KZT
₸0.8220614484
|1 QWAN 兑换 THB
฿0.0537116904
|1 QWAN 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0510477888
|1 QWAN 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0014093898
|1 QWAN 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0120495084
|1 QWAN 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0155962146