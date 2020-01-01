THE P33L（P33L）信息

THE P33L isn’t just a meme project or a news experiment. It’s a memetic, character-driven, community-powered IP being built lay3r by lay3r. At its core is P33ly, an unhinged onion news anchor delivering satirical takes on crypto, internet culture, and the absurdity of it all. This living brand extends across formats: from social media skits and gamified lore to AI-powered Telegram agents and meme quests. The $P33L token fuels the ecosystem: granting access to token-gated chats, unlocking progression through hidden lay3rs, and rewarding holders through milestone-based airdrops tied to market cap. What began as a chaotic joke now evolves into a full-fledged cult media property, grown from the timeline up.