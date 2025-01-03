The Loonies 价格 (LOON)
今天 The Loonies (LOON) 的实时价格为 0.00127869 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.28M USD。LOON 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
The Loonies 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 190.07K USD
- The Loonies 当天价格变化为 +16.51%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LOON兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LOON 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，The Loonies 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00018119。
在过去30天内，The Loonies 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0020557392。
在过去60天内，The Loonies 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0050368717。
在过去90天内，The Loonies 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0007511162720967575。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00018119
|+16.51%
|30天
|$ +0.0020557392
|+160.77%
|60天
|$ +0.0050368717
|+393.91%
|90天
|$ +0.0007511162720967575
|+142.37%
The Loonies 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.68%
+16.51%
+63.47%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$LOON is the community token for The Loonies NFT collection, an initiative designed to bring together a vibrant and engaged community on the Aptos blockchain. This token embodies the spirit of The Loonies by offering its members access to a range of exclusive content, events, and rewards, all while promoting an inclusive and participatory ecosystem. Launched on August 16 through a fair launch process via the Uptos Launchpad, $LOON marks a significant step in creating a transparent and equitable platform. The fair launch mechanism ensures that the distribution of $LOON tokens is handled impartially, giving every participant an equal opportunity to become a part of the community without favoritism towards early or insider investors. The Loonies community is at the heart of the $LOON project. With a focus on empowering its members, $LOON provides access to unique opportunities that are exclusively available to token holders. This includes special content, exclusive events, and various rewards that enhance the overall experience for the community. By holding $LOON tokens, members can actively engage with the ecosystem, participate in special activities, and benefit from rewards that are tailored to foster long-term involvement and support. As The Loonies continue to grow, the $LOON token will play a central role in expanding the community’s reach and enhancing its engagement. Future plans include introducing additional features and utilities that will further enrich the token’s value and its benefits for holders. The emphasis will remain on nurturing a user-driven environment where the community’s input and participation are crucial to the project’s evolution. The vision behind $LOON is to build a decentralized and inclusive ecosystem where The Loonies community can thrive. By prioritizing community engagement and offering valuable incentives, $LOON aims to create a dynamic and collaborative space where every member has a stake in the project’s success. The ongoing development and expansion of the $LOON ecosystem will continue to reflect the commitment to making The Loonies community a central and thriving part of the Aptos blockchain experience.
