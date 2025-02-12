The Essential Coin 价格 (ESC)
今天 The Essential Coin (ESC) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。ESC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
The Essential Coin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 14.68 USD
- The Essential Coin 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ESC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ESC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，The Essential Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，The Essential Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，The Essential Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，The Essential Coin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-10.14%
|60天
|$ 0
|-12.66%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
The Essential Coin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-7.61%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What Is The Essential Coin (ESC)? The Essential Coin is a utility ecosystem that provides rewards to long term holders. The Essential Coin is focused on continuous, sustainable and steady growth. Our main objective is to offer as much value and utility to our community members as possible. Our roadmap includes a governance system that will enable you to have a say in the project’s decisions, a staking platform, farming tools to earn more income, an advanced NFT Marketplace (named Epoch) where you can mint, trade, showcase, auction and stake your NFTs, and a swap platform, all of which will be centrally connected to the ESC token. We also have a set of unique physical NFTs which our members can buy and trade on our platform. We aim to put our tokens to real life use to keep generating new revenue streams for the holders! The Essential Team Our team is international, consisting of people with various expertise and proven track records. We have experienced developers, marketing and promotions managers, graphic designers, and international liaisons. More importantly, we have a bonded relationship that is necessary to keep us going to deliver as promised. The team is doxxed and has been KYCed with various organizations. Project Security The Essential Coin project smart contract is now locked for 52 years thus no changes are possible to any taxes and no transfer of ownership is possible resulting in a secure environment for our investors, we have effectively renounced our ownership. There are no ownership privileges available to the contract owner/team. The Essential Coin does not have a single dev wallet which controls the project. The marketing wallet is a multi-sig Gnosis Safe which requires multiple approvals to carry out any transaction. What makes The Essential Coin unique? ESC has delivered what has been said and described in the roadmap and will keep delivering. The project has completed two audits by reputed firms, Certik and TechRate with no critical findings and passed those audits with flying colors. The ownership of the contract is renounced so no owner privileges are available to the team. With many utilities planned our ultimate goal is to have our own BLOCKCHAIN and become one of the top ten altcoin. The Essential Coin (ESC) has been listed on Lbank (CEX) and plans to list on many other exchanges.
