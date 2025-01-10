The Crypto Prophecies 价格 (TCP)
今天 The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 57.44K USD。TCP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
The Crypto Prophecies 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 27.69 USD
- The Crypto Prophecies 当天价格变化为 -7.92%
- 其循环供应量为 116.78M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TCP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TCP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，The Crypto Prophecies 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，The Crypto Prophecies 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，The Crypto Prophecies 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，The Crypto Prophecies 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-7.92%
|30天
|$ 0
|-15.44%
|60天
|$ 0
|-27.59%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
The Crypto Prophecies 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.00%
-7.92%
-10.46%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Crypto Prophecies is the world’s cutest price-prediction game that is partially owned and operated by its players To learn more about the project, take a look at our website (https://www.thecryptoprophecies.com/) Inspired by Pokemon, trading games, price prediction games, and a passion for Technical Analysis and trading currency markets. Enter the Crypto World and put your proclaimed crypto prophecy to the test. The Crypto Prophecies has all the skills of quick action wager games pitted against real-time strategic decision making as you outwit your opponent with attack and defense choices. Can you foresee the candles before the time runs out? The game combines both PVP and PVE play modes. Challenge a player for unlimited stakes or enter the Battle arena against the powerful NPC called The Oracle Each Crypto Prophet is a non-fungible token (NFT) with different attributes and strengths and can be entered into 1vs1 PVP battles where the player with the most points wins and grabs the prize pool. The ecosystem runs by a Kingdom fee, a tax charged on every game played in the Battle Arena, and on purchases of NFTs in the store. The Kingdom fee is ten percent (10%) of the NFT cost or total wager in any arena battle mode. The Kingdom fee was created to benefit the community and the token economy. You can learn more about the Kingdom fee in our whitepaper Battle The Oracle The Oracle is a PVE and play-to-earn game mode with over 20 levels to test your skills at: Predicting candles faster, and; Real-time magic casting strategy Play 50x free games per day to earn MPOT tokens, our secondary yet essential in-game currency that can be traded for TCP tokens, used for summoning NFT items & Crypto Prophets, or used as magic booster. Win battles to unlock higher levels to earn higher MPOT wager winnings and mystery achievement rewards.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 TCP 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 TCP 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 TCP 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 TCP 兑换 USD
$--
|1 TCP 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 TCP 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 TCP 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 TCP 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 TCP 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 TCP 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 TCP 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 TCP 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 TCP 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 TCP 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 TCP 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 TCP 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 TCP 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 TCP 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 TCP 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 TCP 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 TCP 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 TCP 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 TCP 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 TCP 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 TCP 兑换 MAD
.د.م--