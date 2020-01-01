the black sheep（SHIGGA）信息

Shigga the black sheep is about uniting as one. Black sheep's are considered outsiders and not like the others but that's the beauty of this project. We accept those shiggas with open arms. Originally launched on pump fun and quickly migrated to Raydium. Shigga the black sheep has turned into an overnight cult like community which we rarely see in the crypto space but when we do we must not ignore!