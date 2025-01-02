TenX 价格 (PAY)
今天 TenX (PAY) 的实时价格为 0.00752717 USD。目前其市值为 $ 889.05K USD。PAY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
TenX 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.57K USD
- TenX 当天价格变化为 -0.40%
- 其循环供应量为 118.14M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PAY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PAY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，TenX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，TenX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0007612377。
在过去60天内，TenX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0007591647。
在过去90天内，TenX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.000360909151937359。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.40%
|30天
|$ -0.0007612377
|-10.11%
|60天
|$ +0.0007591647
|+10.09%
|90天
|$ +0.000360909151937359
|+5.04%
TenX 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.32%
-0.40%
+4.29%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
TenX is a payment platform that facilitates digital and physical modes of transaction for cryptocurrencies to any merchant, even if they don’t accept cryptocurrencies. Physical and digital modes of course, include bank accounts, wallets, debit cards, cash and much more. The primary agenda of the company is to make it easier and faster to use cryptocurrency and accelerate adoption for the industry. The TenX blockchain supports the PAY token, which is the fuel that runs the network and is the cryptocurrency using which transactions on the network are made. TenX came into existence in 2011 and was created by Toby Hoenisch. While at the university, he took a keen interest in cryptography though he believed that there was no success for cryptocurrencies.In 2012, Toby started trading Bitcoin when he got to know a member of bitcoin-community who was not able to open an account in bank and used TenX crypto currency instead. Toby Hoenisch and Michael Sperk started a one-bit start up in 2015 and introduced us to a debit card, through which payments with bitcoin could be done. Cryptocurrency adoption is a longstanding problem - with most cryptocurrencies remaining relegated to the realms of hype and not seeing real-world usage, not as much as the enthusiasts would like, at least. This is an important problem being solved by the TenX coin, which seeks to make it easy for the end user to use cryptocurrencies by removing the hurdles associated with keeping different wallets and using them separately. As with all other investments, it is wise to do your own research, but seeing that TenX seems to be solving unique problems, it may certainly be worth a look.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 PAY 兑换 AUD
A$0.0121187437
|1 PAY 兑换 GBP
￡0.006021736
|1 PAY 兑换 EUR
€0.0072260832
|1 PAY 兑换 USD
$0.00752717
|1 PAY 兑换 MYR
RM0.0336464499
|1 PAY 兑换 TRY
₺0.2657843727
|1 PAY 兑换 JPY
¥1.1821420485
|1 PAY 兑换 RUB
₽0.839279455
|1 PAY 兑换 INR
₹0.6454548275
|1 PAY 兑换 IDR
Rp121.4059507451
|1 PAY 兑换 PHP
₱0.4357478713
|1 PAY 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.3820038775
|1 PAY 兑换 BRL
R$0.0467437257
|1 PAY 兑换 CAD
C$0.0108391248
|1 PAY 兑换 BDT
৳0.899496815
|1 PAY 兑换 NGN
₦11.6339186803
|1 PAY 兑换 UAH
₴0.3169691287
|1 PAY 兑换 VES
Bs0.38388567
|1 PAY 兑换 PKR
Rs2.097822279
|1 PAY 兑换 KZT
₸3.9512373481
|1 PAY 兑换 THB
฿0.2579561159
|1 PAY 兑换 TWD
NT$0.2475686213
|1 PAY 兑换 CHF
Fr0.006774453
|1 PAY 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0584861109
|1 PAY 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0760996887