什么是TensorSpace (TPU)

Tensor Space: A Decentralized Platform for AI and ML Computing ##What is TensorSpace? TensorSpace is a protocol that leverages the power of Bittensor, a decentralized machine learning network, to create a platform for AI/ML enthusiasts, developers, and researchers. TensorSpace allows users to lend and borrow GPUs, TPUs, and LPUs for various AI/ML purposes, such as training neural networks, natural language processing, computer vision, and more. Users can build and deploy no-code AI applications on top of Bittensor, using a user-friendly interface via TensorSpace enabling users to create their own custom GPT models, fine-tune them with their data, and share them with the world. TensorSpace also offers a liquidity staking protocol on $TAO, the native token of Bittensor. Users can stake their $TAO to earn dynamic $TAO, which can be used to purchase subnet tokens. Subnet tokens represent the ownership and governance rights of subnets, which are specialized AI-based applications running on Bittensor. ##Why TensorSpace? Tensor Processor is a unique project that combines the benefits of blockchain technology, machine learning, and no-code development. By using TensorSpace, you can: Access a variety of AI/ML computing resources at competitive prices, without relying on centralized providers or intermediaries. Contribute to the development and innovation of the decentralized machine learning network, and earn rewards for your valuable contributions. Create and launch your own no-code AI applications, without writing a single line of code or worrying about the technical details. Participate in the governance and speculation of subnets, and benefit from the growth of the AI economy.

TensorSpace (TPU) 资源 白皮书 官网