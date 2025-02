什么是Tenshi (TENSHI)

Kishu Inu's (KISHU) sidekick, Tenshi (TENSHI) was created in July 2021 with the goal of bettering Kishu’s entire ecosystem, while providing adequate utility to the entire project, and rewarding its holders through the advanced tokenomics which include earning Ethereum just by holding Tenshi in a decentralized wallet. Tenshi has a Max Supply of 1,000,000,000 with a Total Remaining Supply of 572,188,249.313 currently in circulation, after 427,811,750.68 have been manually burned.

