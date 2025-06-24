TENET 价格 (TENET)
今天 TENET (TENET) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 180.84K USD。TENET 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
TENET 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- TENET 当天价格变化为 +6.17%
- 其循环供应量为 421.35M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TENET兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TENET 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，TENET 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，TENET 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，TENET 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，TENET 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+6.17%
|30天
|$ 0
|-26.09%
|60天
|$ 0
|-29.81%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
TENET 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.27%
+6.17%
-20.52%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
TENET is a DeFi-focused EVM Layer-1 bringing liquidity and yield opportunities to LSDs. TENET allows LSDs to re-stake to its network and be used in TENET's DeFi Ecosystem by utilizing a new consensus mechanism called Diversified PoS. This allows LSDs like stEth to participate in validation, making it the most secure blockchain ever created. After an LSD is staked to TENET, users get back an LLSD, which can be used throughout TENET’s ecosystem. LSDC (Liquid Staking Dollar Coin) is TENET’s overcollateralized stablecoin minted from LSDs, and it the first-ever interest bearing stablecoin backed by a basket of liquid assets. What makes TENET unique? It is the only active EVM layer-1 operating on Cosmos. This delivers maximum composability of money, while making development exceptionally easy. All Cosmos assets can natively move to TENET. The vast code libraries of EVM networks like Ethereum can likewise be used on TENET. The blockchain’s consensus model is an industry-first: Validate through major token’s liquid staking derivatives. This makes TENET welcoming to other blockchains rather than an aggressive competitor. Validation through major network’s tokens makes TENET the hardest network to attack, as it has the combined security of Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, and other networks. The ability to mint LSDC (Liquid Staking Dollar Coin) from the LSDs that validate TENET give major liquidity advantages. Network validators have an added layer of liquidity on TENET, while they earn the yields of the LSDs. This makes DeFi instantly more liquid on the TENET blockchain. TENET is also the first blockchain to be run on native gauges. Similar to Curve Finance, the TENET token can be staked for veTenet and vote on how rewards will be distributed throughout the LSDs and apps on its entire native ecosystem. TENET is the first blockchain to ever do this at the base level, allowing a new era of what's possible from a Layer-1 token.
了解 TENET（TENET）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 TENET 代币的完整经济学！
