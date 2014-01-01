Team Canguro（CANGURO）代币经济学
Team Canguro（CANGURO）信息
Team Canguro 🦘is the most viral and fastest-growing PFP movement on the planet, rapidly taking over TikTok and other social media worldwide.
The origins of Team Canguro 🦘trace back to Spanish-speaking TikTok users who popularized the trend as a way to build community and mutual support. The movement revolves around adopting a kangaroo image as a profile picture (PFP), symbolizing membership in this growing online community.
Team Canguro started as a way for users to support each other by engaging with content and creating a shared identity. With hashtags like #teamcanguro 🦘🦘, it has gained widespread attention, evolving from a niche trend into a global phenomenon with millions of supporters on TikTok and beyond.
The kangaroo 🦘 image itself originates from a 2014 National Geographic campaign titled "Wildlife Selfies," which showcased animals in human-like scenarios, including the iconic kangaroo taking a selfie. This playful, relatable imagery resonated with people, making the kangaroo a perfect mascot for the movement.
For Team Canguro members, the kangaroo 🦘 symbolizes unity, playfulness, and unstoppable energy. It represents their collective identity as a supportive and creative community that "hops" together across social media platforms. Just as kangaroos are known for their leaps and forward momentum, Team Canguro embodies progress, mutual encouragement, and boundless enthusiasm.
Team Canguro（CANGURO）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Team Canguro（CANGURO）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Team Canguro（CANGURO）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Team Canguro（CANGURO）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 CANGURO 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
CANGURO 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 CANGURO 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 CANGURO 代币的实时价格吧！
CANGURO 价格预测
想知道 CANGURO 的未来走势吗？我们的 CANGURO 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
