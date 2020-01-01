Tarot V1（TAROT）信息

Tarot is a decentralized lending protocol on Fantom Opera where users can participate as lenders or borrowers in isolated lending pools.

Lenders can supply tokens to any lending pool in the Tarot Protocol to earn passive yield without impermanent loss, while borrowers can deposit LP tokens in a lending pool to borrow additional tokens in the token pair. This enables borrowers to leverage their LP tokens for even more LP tokens, allowing for leveraged yield farming and enhanced liquidity providing rewards.