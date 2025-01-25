Takamaka 价格 (TKG)
今天 Takamaka (TKG) 的实时价格为 1.9 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。TKG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Takamaka 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 11.44K USD
- Takamaka 当天价格变化为 +19.39%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TKG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TKG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Takamaka 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.308363。
在过去30天内，Takamaka 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.2082362000。
在过去60天内，Takamaka 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1624836300。
在过去90天内，Takamaka 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.396652160715645。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.308363
|+19.39%
|30天
|$ +0.2082362000
|+10.96%
|60天
|$ +0.1624836300
|+8.55%
|90天
|$ -0.396652160715645
|-17.27%
Takamaka 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.64%
+19.39%
+6.52%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Our blockchain provides native support for two crypto coins. TKG which is a normal, variable value crypto currency like ETH or ADA, that is used for governance as well as paying transaction fees. Half of the TKG supply was introduced in the first block of the blockchain and the remaining half is to be mined through the creation of blocks that are set to be generated every 30 seconds. The second crypto coin is TKR(Takamaka Red) which is a stable coin. All the supply of TKG was created in the first block of the blockchain and cannot be generated anymore through mining or any other means. Blocks are generated by the mining nodes who in turn are decided by the amount of TKG that it’s holders have staked on the individual mining nodes or mining pools. The staking process functions as a voting process in which the stakeholders decide the nodes that will be enabled in the creation of blocks for an epoch. Epochs are time sections of 24000 slots each and every slot is 30 seconds. A slot is the window of time in which a mining node may generate a block and transmit it to the rest of the network. Only the nodes that have been assigned a certain slot may create a block in that timeframe. Blocks created by anyone else would be discarded as invalid. At the beginning of every new epoch, coins paid as fees for the inclusion of transactions in a given block are divided between the node and the stakeholders who voted the node that created that block on a 20/80 basis, where 20% of the coinbase for the generation of the block and the fees for including transactions are given to the node and the remaining 80% go to the stakeholders and are divided amongst them proportionately to their respective amount of stakes. Staking on a node does not freeze that amount and it can be freely used. Stakes for the next epoch are calculated by the balances available at the end of the first third of the current epoch.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 TKG 兑换 AUD
A$3.002
|1 TKG 兑换 GBP
￡1.52
|1 TKG 兑换 EUR
€1.805
|1 TKG 兑换 USD
$1.9
|1 TKG 兑换 MYR
RM8.303
|1 TKG 兑换 TRY
₺67.716
|1 TKG 兑换 JPY
¥296.457
|1 TKG 兑换 RUB
₽185.649
|1 TKG 兑换 INR
₹163.742
|1 TKG 兑换 IDR
Rp30,645.157
|1 TKG 兑换 PHP
₱110.675
|1 TKG 兑换 EGP
￡E.95.475
|1 TKG 兑换 BRL
R$11.229
|1 TKG 兑换 CAD
C$2.717
|1 TKG 兑换 BDT
৳231.781
|1 TKG 兑换 NGN
₦2,959.497
|1 TKG 兑换 UAH
₴79.648
|1 TKG 兑换 VES
Bs106.4
|1 TKG 兑换 PKR
Rs529.093
|1 TKG 兑换 KZT
₸984.447
|1 TKG 兑换 THB
฿63.764
|1 TKG 兑换 TWD
NT$62.206
|1 TKG 兑换 CHF
Fr1.71
|1 TKG 兑换 HKD
HK$14.782
|1 TKG 兑换 MAD
.د.م18.943