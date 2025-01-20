Tajir Tech Hub 价格 (TJRM)
今天 Tajir Tech Hub (TJRM) 的实时价格为 0.100884 USD。目前其市值为 $ 90.65M USD。TJRM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Tajir Tech Hub 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 446.82K USD
- Tajir Tech Hub 当天价格变化为 +6.99%
- 其循环供应量为 897.14M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TJRM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TJRM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Tajir Tech Hub 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00658775。
在过去30天内，Tajir Tech Hub 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Tajir Tech Hub 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Tajir Tech Hub 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00658775
|+6.99%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Tajir Tech Hub 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.39%
+6.99%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Empowering Global Trade with AI and Blockchain. TJRM is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a complete ecosystem that connects businesses to the blockchain and crypto world. Here's a summary of what we offer: Decentralized Wallet: TJRM will provide a decentralized wallet for acquiring, sending, and receiving digital currencies. Central Trading Platform (TajirCrypto.com): This platform allows for trading and exchanging digital currencies with fiat currencies, offering prizes and rewards to traders. Tajir Cards: These are ATM cards that let you withdraw your cryptocurrency and pay anywhere in the world. Users also enjoy discounts and rewards when using these cards for purchases. Letter of Guarantee Service: This system helps traders worldwide with importing and exporting goods. Payments are only released when the buyer confirms the goods meet the agreed specifications. Payments are only issued when the buyer confirms that the goods have arrived in compliance with the agreed specifications. A specialized team will follow up on this process to ensure its smoothness with a strategy that guarantees the rights of all parties quickly and at reduced costs through blockchain technology and agents working with us in various countries around the world. Tajir GPT AI Program: This AI-based program offers free advice and step-by-step guidance to TJRM holders on how to start or solve problems in their projects. Educational Courses: Free courses for TJRM holders and paid courses on topics related to trading, commerce, and investment for both beginners and experts. Educational Games: Tajir Media aims to educate future generations about trade and economics through entertaining and educational games where TJRM is used as the in-game currency. Product Digitization: An innovative method to track goods and products digitally from manufacturing to end consumer, preventing fraud, forgery, and imitation. This method is expected to be widely adopted by global brands. Profit Sharing & Governance: TJRM holders can stake their tokens to earn a share of the project's profits and losses. Holders also have voting rights on critical project decisions via a special voting page.
