什么是Tadpole (TAD)

Tadpole is a memecoin project on Basechain that blends humor with blockchain technology. Inspired by the playful nature of frogs and tadpoles, it aims to create a fun and engaging community while offering a light-hearted entry point into the crypto space. Tadpole focuses on community-driven growth and viral marketing, leveraging the popularity of memecoins to attract a broad audience. Although primarily a meme-focused project, Tadpole also incorporates unique tokenomics and community incentives to maintain engagement and foster long-term participation on Basechain. TAD is the iconic offspring of Base. With the mission to become the official amphibian mascot of the chain, bringing the best Community Onchain forever.

Tadpole (TAD) 资源 官网