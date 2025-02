什么是Synnax Stablecoin (SYUSD)

Synnax is the first SEI-backed digital dollar on the SEI blockchain, offering users the ability to tokenize assets such as $iSEI and $SEI to issue $syUSD. Our mission is to enhance financial efficiency by empowering users to leverage their yield-bearing tokens to mint and borrow synthetic dollars. This process unlocks previously inaccessible capital, enabling users to take out dollar-pegged loans and use $syUSD across a variety of applications within the ecosystem. By integrating this innovative solution, we aim to provide greater flexibility and financial opportunities for users while strengthening the overall DeFi infrastructure on SEI.

