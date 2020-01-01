SyBTC（SYBTC）信息

Symbiosis Finance is a multi-chain liquidity protocol. The platform aggregates exchange liquidity across EVM and selected non-EVM networks including TRON, Bitcoin, BNB, etc.

Symbiosis Finance aims to solve a problem of liquidity transfer across multiple chains. With various bridges and swap platforms that currently create liquidity fragmentation, Symbiosis stands out as a unified easy-to-use solution that provides asset swap and liquidity transfer with one click and one transaction.

$SIS is a native token of Symbiosis Finance protocol deployed on Ethereum, BNB, Scroll, ZK Sync Era, Arbitrum One, and Linea. The use cases originally designed for SIS include governance for the Symbiosis Protocol DAO and Treasury, protocol security, veSIS staking and rewarding incentives for Liquidity Provision.

By staking SIS token within the Ethereum, BNB or zkSync networks, users can earn rewards. According to the website of the project, the SIS token additionally utilizes a liquidity rewarding program that includes ve (Vote Escrow) token - veSIS.