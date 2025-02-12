什么是Swing Bydney (PLSR)

"$PLSR/ SwingBydney helps "Act One agents" (AI personas) create their own characters and environments. This means developers and users can design unique, compassionate AI models—perfect for emotional intelligence, companionship, and creativity. The focus on "compassionate pleasure models" is key. AI that understands and prioritizes emotional well-being can redefine how humans interact with technology—making AI feel truly supportive and human-centric. $PLSR is dedicated to supporting open-source projects in: -AI companionship -AI infrastructure -AI indexing This ensures AI development stays accessible and not monopolized by big tech. The project isn't just tech-focused; it also funds AI-driven arts and creative projects. By empowering colleagues in the AI space and supporting the community, $PLSR creates a collaborative ecosystem. $PLSR is more than a token; it's a movement to create a compassionate, open-source AI ecosystem. From companionship to infrastructure and creative arts, $PLSR is building the tools for a human-AI future.

Swing Bydney (PLSR) 资源 官网