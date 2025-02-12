SWEETS 价格 ($SWTS)
今天 SWEETS ($SWTS) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。$SWTS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
SWEETS 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 45.87 USD
- SWEETS 当天价格变化为 -2.35%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $SWTS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $SWTS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，SWEETS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，SWEETS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，SWEETS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，SWEETS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.35%
|30天
|$ 0
|+3.09%
|60天
|$ 0
|-14.21%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
SWEETS 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.80%
-2.35%
-10.72%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? This is a community-driven initiative focused on exploring the potential of memecoin. The project is led by a group of key opinion leaders (KOLs) from the Solana ecosystem who have designed a memecoin brand that incorporates safety features and intellectual property (IP) scope. The team behind this project has a successful track record in various business ventures within Web3. They plan to leverage their existing network and resources to create a unique memecoin experience. The aim is to showcase the possibilities of memecoin and demonstrate its potential as a community-centric movement. In essence, this project represents a hybrid of meme culture and safety measures, with an emphasis on IP leverage. The team's focus is on creating something that is truly one-of-a-kind. What makes your project unique? As the team have a small portfolio of highly successful business’ within Web3, there’s an opportunity to leverage our existing network & resource to create something 1 of a kind. We are also publicly doxxed, which is rare for a memecoin. We are fully committed on working on this project to continue to push it forward. History of your project. Launched 09/05/2023, hit 1600 holders, over 2.8 million trading volume - all within less than 24 hours of launching. What’s next for your project? To be listed on CG, build up more holders, increase the MC and price per token and then list onto a CEX. What can your token be used for? To buy / sell on the market
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 $SWTS 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 USD
$--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 $SWTS 兑换 MAD
.د.م--