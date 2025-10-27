Suzaku Token 当前实时价格为 0.050703 USD。跟踪 SUZ 对 USD 实时价格更新、实时图表、市场市值、24 小时交易量等更多信息。在 MEXC 轻松探索 SUZ 价格趋势。Suzaku Token 当前实时价格为 0.050703 USD。跟踪 SUZ 对 USD 实时价格更新、实时图表、市场市值、24 小时交易量等更多信息。在 MEXC 轻松探索 SUZ 价格趋势。

Suzaku Token 图标

Suzaku Token 价格 (SUZ)

未上架

1 SUZ 兑换为 USD 的实时价格：

$0.050703
$0.050703
+3.70%1D
mexc
USD
Suzaku Token (SUZ) 实时价格图表
页面数据最近更新时间：2025-10-27 08:46:53 (UTC+8)

Suzaku Token（SUZ）价格信息 (USD)

24 小时价格变化区间：
$ 0.0481354
$ 0.0481354
24H最低价
$ 0.05074
$ 0.05074
24H最高价

$ 0.0481354
$ 0.0481354

$ 0.05074
$ 0.05074

$ 0.204252
$ 0.204252

$ 0.04728917
$ 0.04728917

+0.23%

+3.74%

-2.64%

-2.64%

Suzaku Token（SUZ）当前实时价格为 $0.050703。过去 24 小时内，SUZ 的交易价格在 $ 0.0481354$ 0.05074 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。SUZ 的历史最高价为 $ 0.204252，历史最低价为 $ 0.04728917

从短期表现来看，SUZ 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 +0.23%，过去 24 小时内变动为 +3.74%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 -2.64%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。

Suzaku Token（SUZ）市场信息

$ 1.46M
$ 1.46M

--
--

$ 5.07M
$ 5.07M

28.87M
28.87M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0

Suzaku Token 的当前市值为 $ 1.46M, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。SUZ 的流通量为 28.87M，总供应量是 100000000.0，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 5.07M

Suzaku Token（SUZ）价格历史 USD

今天内，Suzaku Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00182902
在过去30天内，Suzaku Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0214170232
在过去60天内，Suzaku Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0306055628
在过去90天内，Suzaku Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ +0.00182902+3.74%
30天$ -0.0214170232-42.24%
60天$ -0.0306055628-60.36%
90天$ 0--

什么是Suzaku Token (SUZ)

Suzaku is the Decentralization Hub for Avalanche L1s.

It is a permissionless protocol allowing:

  • Anyone to (re)stake their assets to provide cryptoeconomic security
  • Anyone to curate (re)staking strategies for their delegators
  • Anyone to operate infrastructure to decentralize L1 blockchains
  • Anyone to create their L1 and secure their decentralization journey

Avalanche is a network of blockchains known for its flexibility and scalability, with a focus on Web3 gaming and other resource-demanding endeavours. Avalanche also caters to developers who wish to build their own blockchain networks for scalability, sovereignty, or regulatory reasons.

Each Avalanche chain (simply called “Avalanche L1”) is fully sovereign with its independent consensus and data layers, and specific security model, while remaining natively interoperable with other L1s of the Avalanche ecosystem.

Suzaku positions itself as the go-to protocol to help new L1s with all these challenging questions. In order to understand what they do, we should first briefly touch upon liquid staking through LSTs (Liquid Staking Tokens) and restaking.

In a simplified version, restaking is a powerful concept, where new L1s can “borrow” security from established networks in exchange for some rewards for validators. For L1s launching on Suzaku, this means the following benefits:

  • Solving the cold-start problem. New projects will struggle to attract enough validators to secure their network at launch. Restaking allows them to leverage existing stake on other networks. This provides them with immediate cryptoeconomic security without needing to bootstrap their own from scratch.
  • Increased gains for (re)stakers. Users can restake their tokens to secure multiple L1s, earning an APY from each of these. This increases the % amount one can make from their assets.

LSTs are tokenised representations of staked assets. You can think of them as tokenised receipts that confirm your stake, but also allow you to further use this receipt in DeFi. And besides the better capital efficiency, there’s another important aspect - simplicity. Staking itself is usually somewhat of a complex process for beginners, but getting your hands on an LST is as easy as buying any other token.

The new L1 benefits from this service in multiple ways. The fact that the LSTs allow for much greater capital efficiency, they act as a powerful catalyst for broader participation. This indirectly supports decentralization by encouraging broader participation in staking. If there is also sufficient liquidity on the LST, users can also efficiently exit their position instantaneously on the secondary markets, further increasing their appeal.

In essence, Suzaku is an automated marketplace to connect Avalanche validators with new Avalanche sovereign L1s, while boosting yields for stakers.

Suzaku Token (SUZ) 资源

官网

Suzaku Token 价格预测 (USD)

Suzaku Token（SUZ）在明天、下周、下个月将到达多少 USD 呢？您的 Suzaku Token（SUZ）资产在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年后、20 年后价值多少呢？您可以使用我们的价格预测工具来进行 Suzaku Token 的长期和短期价格预测。

现在就查看 Suzaku Token 价格预测

SUZ 兑换为当地货币

Suzaku Token（SUZ）代币经济

了解 Suzaku Token（SUZ）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 SUZ 代币的完整经济学

大家还在问：关于 Suzaku Token (SUZ) 的其他问题

Suzaku Token（SUZ）今日价格是多少？
SUZ 实时价格为 0.050703 USD（以 USD 计），根据最新市场数据实时更新。
当前 SUZ 兑 USD 的价格是多少？
当前 SUZ 兑 USD 的价格为 $ 0.050703。查看 MEXC 转换器 获取准确的币种兑换信息。
Suzaku Token 的市值是多少？
SUZ 的市值为 $ 1.46M USD。市值=当前价格 × 流通供应量。市值反映该币种的总市场价值及其排名。
SUZ 的流通供应量是多少？
SUZ 的流通供应量为 28.87M USD
SUZ 的历史最高价（ATH）是多少？
SUZ 的历史最高价是 0.204252 USD
SUZ 的历史最低价（ATL）是多少？
SUZ 的历史最低价是 0.04728917 USD
SUZ 的交易量是多少？
SUZ 的 24 小时实时交易量为 -- USD
SUZ 今年会涨吗？
SUZ 是否会上涨取决于市场行情及项目发展。查看 SUZ 价格预测 获取更深入的分析。
页面数据最近更新时间：2025-10-27 08:46:53 (UTC+8)

$114,855.58

$4,180.39

$0.04300

$5.7452

$203.01

$4,180.39

$114,855.58

$203.01

$2.6544

$0.20789

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.0140

$0.000000000000078

$0.010283

$0.000000000000000000013939

$0.000000000000016

$0.0003431

$0.0619

$0.14595

