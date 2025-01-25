什么是Sustainable Energy (SET)

During ancient times, wood, timber and waste products were the only major energy sources. In short, biomass was the only way to get energy. When more technology was developed, fossil fuels like coal, oil and natural gas were discovered. Fossil fuels proved a boon to mankind as they were widely available and could be harnessed easily. When these fossil fuels were started using extensively by all the countries across the globe, they led to the degradation of the environment. Coal and oil are two of the major sources that produce a large amount of carbon dioxide in the air. This led to an increase in global warming. Also, few countries have held on these valuable products, which led to the rise in the prices of these fuels. Now, with rising prices, increasing air pollution and the risk of getting expired soon forced scientists to look out for some alternative or renewable energy sources. We turned a tweet into a real use case! The need of the hour is to look for resources that are available widely, cause no pollution and are replenishable. Sustainable Energy comes into the picture to meet today’s increasing demand for energy.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Sustainable Energy (SET) 资源 官网