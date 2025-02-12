什么是Summer (SUMMER)

The four Seasonal Tokens, Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter, have been designed so that their prices will slowly oscillate around one another, providing investors with the opportunity to trade the more expensive tokens for the cheaper ones. This allows investors to continually increase the total number of tokens in their investment. The investment can grow in value even if the average price of the tokens doesn't change, because the number of tokens in the investment keeps growing. The tokens have been designed to separate the gambling and investing aspects of cryptocurrency trading. The changes in the relative prices are predictable, and so the opportunity to profit doesn't depend on speculation. Investors who trade tokens for more tokens don't risk a loss, measured in tokens, and they don't inflict a loss on other traders.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Summer (SUMMER) 资源 官网