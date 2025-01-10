什么是Sully the shrimp (SULLY)

Meet the king of the sea Sully the shrimp. Sully the Shrimp is a playful and vibrant memecoin built on the SUI blockchain, celebrating community and fun. Inspired by the spirit of friendship and light-heartedness, Sully aims to create an engaging ecosystem where users can share memes, participate in community events, and contribute to charitable causes. With fast transactions and low fees on the SUI blockchain, Sully provides a seamless experience for trading and holding. Join the Sully community, where every transaction brings a smile, and let's ride the wave of creativity together!

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Sully the shrimp (SULLY) 资源 官网