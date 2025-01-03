SuiStarFish 价格 (SSF)
今天 SuiStarFish (SSF) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 48.42K USD。SSF 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
SuiStarFish 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 44.76 USD
- SuiStarFish 当天价格变化为 +4.17%
- 其循环供应量为 10.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SSF兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SSF 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，SuiStarFish 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，SuiStarFish 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，SuiStarFish 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，SuiStarFish 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.17%
|30天
|$ 0
|+109.43%
|60天
|$ 0
|+119.17%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
SuiStarFish 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+4.17%
-3.92%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
SuiStarFish, a meme coin poised to make waves in the cryptocurrency realm, is more than just a digital asset. It's a vibrant community united by a shared love for the blockchain and a desire to inject a dose of fun and camaraderie into the often-serious world of crypto. Imagine a starfish, adrift in the vast ocean, its tiny body dwarfed by the towering sharks and whales. Yet, despite its small size, the starfish perseveres, navigating the treacherous currents with grace and resilience. This is the spirit of SuiStarFish: a small but mighty community that refuses to be intimidated by the larger players in the crypto market. SuiStarFish's mission is to create a welcoming and inclusive space for crypto enthusiasts of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just dipping your toes into the world of digital assets, there's a place for you in the SuiStarFish community. Together, we'll explore the seven oceans of the blockchain, from the depths of decentralized finance to the heights of non-fungible tokens. One of the key features of SuiStarFish is its commitment to community-driven development. The roadmap for the project is shaped by the input and ideas of its members, ensuring that the coin's growth aligns with the desires and needs of its supporters. This democratic approach fosters a sense of ownership and empowers the community to play an active role in the project's success. Beyond its community-centric focus, SuiStarFish also boasts a strong emphasis on fun and entertainment. The project's playful branding and engaging social media presence create a lighthearted and enjoyable atmosphere for participants. From meme contests to giveaways, there's always something exciting happening in the SuiStarFish community. As the starfish navigates the ocean, it encounters various challenges and obstacles. Similarly, SuiStarFish will face its share of hurdles as it grows and evolves. However, just as the starfish perseveres through adversity, the SuiStarFish community is determined to overcome any obstacles that may arise. SuiStarFish is more than just a meme coin; it's a movement that aims to bring joy, community, and innovation to the world of cryptocurrency. Join us on this exciting adventure as we explore the seven oceans of the blockchain together. Let's prove that even the smallest creatures can make a big splash!
