Suijak 价格 (SUIJAK)
今天 Suijak (SUIJAK) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.19M USD。SUIJAK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Suijak 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 19.36K USD
- Suijak 当天价格变化为 +24.68%
- 其循环供应量为 10.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SUIJAK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SUIJAK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Suijak 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Suijak 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Suijak 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Suijak 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+24.68%
|30天
|$ 0
|+602.93%
|60天
|$ 0
|+277.20%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Suijak 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+2.61%
+24.68%
-14.87%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Suijak is a meme token inspired by the popular Wojak meme, which has become a significant part of internet culture. Unlike utility tokens that offer specific functionalities or services within a blockchain ecosystem, Suijak is purely a meme token. This means it doesn't provide any inherent utility or practical use cases beyond its value as a digital collectible and a symbol of community and cultural expression. The creation of Suijak taps into the widespread appeal of the Wojak meme, which is known for its humorous and often relatable depictions of various emotions and situations. By leveraging this meme, Suijak aims to build a community of enthusiasts who appreciate the humor and cultural significance of Wojak. The token serves as a fun and engaging way for people to participate in the crypto space without the complexities and technicalities associated with utility tokens. It embodies the spirit of internet memes, which are often created and shared for entertainment and social connection rather than practical purposes. As a meme token, Suijak's value is largely driven by its community and the collective enjoyment of its holders. This makes it a unique and interesting addition to the world of cryptocurrencies, where not all tokens need to have a utilitarian function to be valued and appreciated. Instead, Suijak celebrates the lighter side of the crypto world, offering a playful and accessible entry point for those who might be intimidated by more complex crypto projects. In essence, Suijak is a testament to the power of memes and community in the digital age, highlighting how cultural phenomena can influence and shape new forms of digital assets. Whether you're a seasoned crypto enthusiast or a newcomer, Suijak provides a way to engage with the crypto community through the shared language of memes, making it a distinctive and enjoyable part of the broader cryptocurrency landscape.
