Suiba Inu 价格 (SUIB)
今天 Suiba Inu (SUIB) 的实时价格为 0.00109711 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.09M USD。SUIB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Suiba Inu 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.05K USD
- Suiba Inu 当天价格变化为 +18.60%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SUIB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SUIB 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Suiba Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00017209。
在过去30天内，Suiba Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001562024。
在过去60天内，Suiba Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002822631。
在过去90天内，Suiba Inu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004985585843568894。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00017209
|+18.60%
|30天
|$ -0.0001562024
|-14.23%
|60天
|$ -0.0002822631
|-25.72%
|90天
|$ -0.0004985585843568894
|-31.24%
Suiba Inu 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+4.51%
+18.60%
-15.34%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Suiba is a vibrant, fast-growing ecosystem built on the SUI blockchain, focusing on creating unique experiences in trading, NFTs, and decentralized finance (DeFi). At the core of Suiba is SuibaBot, a Telegram-based trading bot that allows users to trade and manage SUI tokens, particularly memecoins, with ease. SuibaBot stands out for its user-friendly interface, fast transaction speeds, and advanced trading features, which include sniping, copy trading, dollar-cost averaging (DCA), and more. The Suiba ecosystem also features a unique NFT collection of 2,000 rare and custom-designed NFTs. These NFTs not only serve as collectibles but unlock exclusive premium features within SuibaBot, such as reduced fees and access to upcoming advanced tools. The project thrives on community engagement, offering special giveaways, airdrops, and honorary NFTs to recognize key members and supporters. Liquidity within the Suiba ecosystem is supported by the Cetus and BlueMove platforms, where users can contribute and manage liquidity pools. Regular updates and improvements keep the ecosystem evolving, with recent advancements like the speed update, which leverages a dedicated node to enhance transaction efficiency. Looking ahead, Suiba is set to release v2, which promises to bring even more powerful features and tools, solidifying its place in the SUI ecosystem. As Suiba continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering value to its community through innovative features, user empowerment, and constant development.
