Sui Booster DAO（BOOST）信息

The SuiBooster DAO is a community-driven governance framework on the Sui blockchain, empowering 1,111 NFT holders to shape the Sui ecosystem through inclusive decision-making. All NFT holders can propose and vote on any initiative, including monthly airdrop distributions, fostering transparency and engagement. With 90% of revenue from the SuiBooster utility bot shared among holders—proportional to NFT ownership—and 10% allocated to a community treasury, the DAO maximizes rewards. Airdrops reward non-listed NFT holders, incentivizing loyalty. Hosted on Walrus, the DAO targets the entire Sui ecosystem and plans expansion to Aptos and Base, driving decentralized innovation.