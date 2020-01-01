Suckypanther（SUCKYP）信息

The sucky panther is one of the most famous 'Bad' tattoos out there that has been revisted and reinvented more times than any other bad tattoo! Join the movement! We are creating something never done before. A bad tattoo related meme coin!

Recently we just concluded out volume and trend bot which allows project to get more visibility and trend all over the crypto space when it comes to volume, and now that serves as the best utility this era, bigger information coming in, we just want to keep up the momentum and let the new fall in right places🔥