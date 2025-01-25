什么是Succession (SCCN)

What’s the Succession project? The Succession project is a DApp that interacts with the Ethereum blockchain to create a certificate of assets. Moreover, it allows transferring such certificates upon the death of a digital asset owner. Sooner or later, cryptocurrency owners will become too old to ignore the death factor. So, they will face inheritance issues and will need a solution like Succession’s DApp. That’s why the Succession leverages new hybrid smart contracts to initiate functions on the blockchain to enable the sequence. Also, the DApp maintains key characteristics of security, decentralization, and efficiency. Simultaneously, the security will be inherent on the blockchain but further strengthened via encryption and multi-sig capabilities. What’s the SCCN token? SCCN is an ERC20 token that allows people to interact with the Succession’s application. Moreover, not only individuals might want to obtain $SCCN. For example, charities and businesses could also heavily use the coin to avoid costly legal intermediaries.

Succession (SCCN) 资源 官网