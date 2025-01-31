Subsocial 价格 (SUB)
今天 Subsocial (SUB) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 503.12K USD。SUB 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Subsocial 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 478.69 USD
- Subsocial 当天价格变化为 -4.47%
- 其循环供应量为 845.65M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SUB兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SUB 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Subsocial 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Subsocial 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Subsocial 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Subsocial 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.47%
|30天
|$ 0
|-44.96%
|60天
|$ 0
|-52.68%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Subsocial 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.47%
-4.47%
-43.41%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Subsocial is a next generation content monetization and social networking platform, allowing anyone to build innovative social applications on top of a shared social layer, where users truly own their connections, data, and profiles. With monetization features like Creator Staking working to boost network growth and curation, Subsocial provides the foundation for the social apps of the future. Subsocial runs on top of the Polkadot network, providing it with robust security, and allowing it to easily communicate with other chains. By leveraging this approach, Subsocial is able to be custom-built for social functionality (providing benefits such as low fees), while still being part of an ecosystem and having access to other types of applications, like DeFi. Built with the Polkadot SDK, Subsocial features a truly decentralized on-chain treasury and governance system, and possesses the ability to upgrade without forking, according to the will of SUB token holders. Subsocial's native token SUB allows users to participate in on-chain governance, manage the treasury, register Subsocial Usernames, stake to their favorite creators, create content and applications, and create Energy to lower transaction fees. Subsocial is Polkadot's social layer. It’s an open platform constructed with the Polkadot SDK to build social primitives (such as posts, profiles, comments, likes, etc.) and the IPFS decentralized file system to handle storage. It is censorship-resistant and has built-in monetization mechanisms. One of the key points of Subsocial compared to other Web3 social projects is that it is built on Polkadot, providing sovereignty and allowing it to be custom-built for social use cases, while still being part of a thriving ecosystem. Polkadot allows Subsocial to communicate with other chains without traditional bridges that are slow and expensive. Compared to other social projects, Subsocial has the best of both worlds: customizability, and ecosystem access.
