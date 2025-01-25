Subava Token 价格 (SUBAVA)
今天 Subava Token (SUBAVA) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。SUBAVA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Subava Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 39.17 USD
- Subava Token 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SUBAVA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SUBAVA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Subava Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Subava Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Subava Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Subava Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-29.77%
|60天
|$ 0
|-46.52%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Subava Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-21.21%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Embarking on an odyssey in the vast realm of decentralized finance, SUBAVA TOKEN pledges to redefine the narrative of meme projects. Our mission extends beyond the crypto space; it's a commitment to building a thriving and inclusive community on the Avalanche network. At SUBAVA, we believe in transparency, innovation, and sustainable growth. Renouncing ownership is not just a symbolic gesture; it's a testament to our unwavering dedication to decentralization. We strive to empower our holders, giving them a true sense of ownership and a voice in the evolution of SUBAVA. Our tokenomics script is not merely a set of rules; it's a dynamic composition that ensures every transaction contributes to the vitality of our ecosystem. With a deflationary mechanism, reflection rewards, and strategic allocations for liquidity, marketing, and the team, SUBAVA TOKEN is designed to stand the test of time. In collaboration with TraderJoe's Liquidity Book, we've orchestrated a cinematic launch, turning SUBAVA into more than just a token – it's an experience. SPOT and CURVE models guarantee a secure and rug-pull-free environment, and our commitment to burning tokens demonstrates our dedication to achieving a balanced and fair distribution. As we navigate this exciting journey, we invite you to join us in shaping the future of SUBAVA. Explore our story, participate in our community, and witness the emergence of a token that transcends the typical meme project – SUBAVA TOKEN, where innovation meets decentralization, and the community steers the ship.
