什么是StrongHands (SHND)

StrongHands™ is a free open source project derived from Bitcoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient crypto-currency. Build on the foundation of Bitcoin, innovations such as proof-of-stake help further advance the field of crypto-currency. StrongHands™ is a StrongHands™ network-compatible, community-developed wallet client. The project has been designed to provide people with a stable, secure, and feature-rich alternative to the StrongHands™ reference wallet PPCoin. To help facilitate broad community cooperation, many trusted StrongHands™/Peershares community leaders have write permissions to the project’s codebase, allowing for decentralization and continuity. Community members, old and new, are encouraged to find ways to contribute to the success of the project. If you have experience with programming, product design, QA engineering, translation, or have a different set of skills that you want to bring to the project, your involvement is appreciated!

StrongHands (SHND) 资源 白皮书 官网