Strike Protocol 价格 (STPR)
今天 Strike Protocol (STPR) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 147.96K USD。STPR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Strike Protocol 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 44.21 USD
- Strike Protocol 当天价格变化为 +5.04%
- 其循环供应量为 700.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 STPR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 STPR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Strike Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Strike Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Strike Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Strike Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.04%
|30天
|$ 0
|-11.16%
|60天
|$ 0
|-41.69%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Strike Protocol 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.12%
+5.04%
+9.75%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Strike Protocol, developed by GLOBAL DODO ENTERTAINMENT, is a groundbreaking multiplayer adventure that mixes base-building in an open sandbox with the excitement of raiding champion bases. In this thrilling game, you'll step into the roles of either a skilled Infiltrator or a strategic Commander. Whether you're crafting challenging bases or launching daring raids on other players' creations, you're in for an epic gaming experience. The game's main currency is the STPR token. PURPOSE: Seed Sale (50E) and Launchpad Pre-sale (100E) Investors: STPR has been allocated to early investors in the Seed and Pre-sale rounds. In-game Currency: STPR is the primary currency, used alongside fiat for player transactions, covering both crypto and traditional player entry. Conversion: STPR will enable an easy transition from free or fiat-based gameplay to crypto, unlocking NFTs for players. Rewards: STPR will be awarded in daily and weekly missions as part of player rewards. Governance and Voting: STPR grants holders rights within the ecosystem and voting power over the game's future direction. Reserve & Ecosystem: STPR will be held in reserve on DEX/CEX platforms to support scaling, using a combination of ETH and liquidity. UTILITY: Innovative P2E Approach: Instead of the traditional play-to-earn model, Strike Protocol integrates crypto as an optional add-on, enhancing gameplay. Revenue Sharing: The game offers a unique financial model, providing revenue sharing instead of traditional staking locks. Cross-Platform Gaming: Strike Protocol supports cross-platform play across PC, Mac, Android, and iOS, all within one cohesive ecosystem.
