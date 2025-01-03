Stride Staked Stars 价格 (STSTARS)
今天 Stride Staked Stars (STSTARS) 的实时价格为 0.00920656 USD。目前其市值为 $ 173.12K USD。STSTARS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Stride Staked Stars 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 457.27 USD
- Stride Staked Stars 当天价格变化为 +3.90%
- 其循环供应量为 18.80M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 STSTARS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 STSTARS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Stride Staked Stars 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00034541。
在过去30天内，Stride Staked Stars 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0024046899。
在过去60天内，Stride Staked Stars 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0007691657。
在过去90天内，Stride Staked Stars 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.002435464666645703。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00034541
|+3.90%
|30天
|$ -0.0024046899
|-26.11%
|60天
|$ -0.0007691657
|-8.35%
|90天
|$ -0.002435464666645703
|-20.91%
Stride Staked Stars 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.62%
+3.90%
-1.21%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
stSTARS is a token received in exchange for staking STARS with Stride. STARS is the native token of the Stargaze project. Stargaze is a prominent NFT platform recognized for hosting the highest NFT volume within the Cosmos ecosystem.By staking STARS with Stride, users can earn stSTARS, which are redeemable for STARS at a 1:1 ratio, subject to the unbonding period on STARS. Stride currently supports staking STARS on its mainnet, which launched in late July 2022. With stSTARS, users can retain liquidity in their staked tokens while also earning staking rewards, giving them the ability to take advantage of Stargaze's in-game economy and pursue more yields within the ecosystem. Stride is a multichain liquid staking zone (appchain) on the Cosmos Blockchain. Stride allows users to stake any IBC-compatible tokens, and receive stTokens in return, which are redeemable for the original token at a 1:1 ratio. By staking their tokens using Stride, users will be able to earn staking rewards, while also retaining liquidity in the form of stTokens, which will allow them to take advantage of Cosmos DeFi and pursue more yields there.
