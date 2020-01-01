Stride Staked Atom（STATOM）信息

Stride Staked ATOM, or stATOM, is a representative token for staked ATOM. It is derived through the process of liquid staking ATOM using the Stride protocol. It can be converted back to the original tokens at any point. stATOM permits seamless transactions, transfers, and participation in DeFi activities.

In the broader context of the Cosmos ecosystem, where ATOM serves as the central token of the Cosmos Hub, stATOM is a versatile asset, offering the benefits of DeFi engagement alongside a 20.89% staking reward.

Stride is a multichain liquid staking zone (appchain) on the Cosmos Blockchain. Stride allows users to stake any IBC-compatible tokens, and receive stTokens in return, which are redeemable for the original token at a 1:1 ratio. By staking their tokens using Stride, users will be able to earn staking rewards, while also retaining liquidity in the form of stTokens, which will allow them to take advantage of Cosmos DeFi and pursue more yields there.