Stratis 价格 (STRAX)
今天 Stratis (STRAX) 的实时价格为 0.075556 USD。目前其市值为 $ 127.00M USD。STRAX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Stratis 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 14.41M USD
- Stratis 当天价格变化为 +5.68%
- 其循环供应量为 1.68B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 STRAX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 STRAX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Stratis 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00406038。
在过去30天内，Stratis 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0017433035。
在过去60天内，Stratis 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0587401735。
在过去90天内，Stratis 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.02859991204690107。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00406038
|+5.68%
|30天
|$ -0.0017433035
|-2.30%
|60天
|$ +0.0587401735
|+77.74%
|90天
|$ +0.02859991204690107
|+60.91%
Stratis 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.32%
+5.68%
+19.46%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Stratis is a powerful and flexible Blockchain Development Platform designed for the needs of the real world financial services businesses and other organisations that want to develop, test and deploy apps on the blockchain. Stratis significantly simplifies the development process for creating Blockchain applications and accelerates the lifecycle for Blockchain development projects. Stratis private chain allows businesses to deploy their own customise blockchain without the costs of running their own blockchain network infrastructure. The vision of the Stratis platform is to become a one-stop shop for all blockchain things, mostly becoming a blockchain-as-a-service (BAAS) platform. Technology-wise, it is a clone of Bitcoin’s core code, with a few enhanced features and written in C# language instead of C++. The team is based in the United Kingdom but has a decentralized structure with members spreading across the world. Several people on their management team are well-versed in enterprise software development using .NET and C# – a positive sign considering those are the project’s two primary languages. Chris Trew, the founder and CEO, has over 10 years of experience in enterprise IT and was a volunteer developer for the Blitz project. Stratis is competing against other BaaS projects in an increasingly saturated but gigantic space. Lisk may be the largest direct competitor in offering sidechains for businesses. However, Lisk is written in Javascript (not C#) and has sidechains that are more publicly available. The decreased privacy may be a turnoff to corporations looking to keep their code proprietary. The company held an ICO in June 2016 and manage to raised 915 Bitcoin.
