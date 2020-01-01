Store of Value（VAL）信息

Val is fed up with the way memes and crypto have been handled. She’s seen enough of the pump-and-dump schemes, the whales manipulating the market, and the paper hands folding at the first sign of a dip. That’s why she’s here—to show the world what a true Store of Value looks like, with diamond hands leading the way. No more fake promises and hype trains that crash and burn. Val’s got rules if you want to play with her, and they’re simple: no one controls more than 1% of her she is a free soul, so the community stays in charge, No Whale overlords

Val’s mission? To make HODLing great again. She’s bringing real DeFi strategies to the table, teaching her HODLERs how to tap into liquidity without ever needing to sell a single Val. This isn’t just a meme; it’s a movement. Val is tired of the games and ready to give her people something real—something they can laugh about today and still hold onto tomorrow. She’s here to remind the crypto world that memes can be more than just jokes; they can be power. So buckle up, HODLERs, because Val’s taking us to the moon, one loyal hand at a time.