StorageChain 价格 (WSTOR)
今天 StorageChain (WSTOR) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。WSTOR 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
StorageChain 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- StorageChain 当天价格变化为 +6.80%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 WSTOR兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 WSTOR 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，StorageChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，StorageChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，StorageChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，StorageChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+6.80%
|30天
|$ 0
|-39.28%
|60天
|$ 0
|-42.07%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
StorageChain 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.21%
+6.80%
-21.93%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
StorageChain, based in Los Angeles, CA, was founded in November 2022 to provide next-generation decentralized storage and file sharing solutions. Our mission is to revolutionize the web2 cloud data storage industry by leveraging innovative web3 technologies that ensure data security, privacy, file upload speed, and accessibility. The first 150GB of storage space is provided free to the user. At StorageChain, we understand the importance of decentralized storage in an environment of massive global data breaches. To enhance the capabilities of our storage solutions, we have integrated the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) into our product ecosystem. IPFS is a distributed file system that allows for an ultra secure, peer-to-peer storage and retrieval of data. By leveraging IPFS, we provide our customers with a robust data storage infrastructure that ensures file upload speed, data integrity, availability, and security. The cost of the service is about 75% less than web2 cloud storage solutions. The StorageChain technology is built on the Substrate framework, which provides a flexible and scalable foundation for blockchain development. Our native chain utilizes the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), enabling compatibility with Ethereum-based blockchain and smart contract features. This compatibility empowers our users to leverage the full potential of standardized Ethereum functionalities, including the creation of wrapped coins (ERC-20) and the minting of non-fungible tokens (ERC-721). Our storage node network, consisting of several thousand storage/validator nodes, forms the backbone of our decentralized storage ecosystem. Through the utilization of a Proof of Stake (POS) consensus mechanism, we ensure the efficient and secure operation of our network while promoting energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact. Project participants can earn STOR coins by providing storage and bandwidth services hosted on their own local or virtual machines.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
了解 StorageChain（WSTOR）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 WSTOR 代币的完整经济学！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 WSTOR 兑换 VND
₫--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 USD
$--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 KRW
₩--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 AED
د.إ--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 MAD
.د.م--
|1 WSTOR 兑换 MXN
$--