Stoopid Cats（STOCAT）代币经济学
快速了解 Stoopid Cats（STOCAT）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Stoopid Cats（STOCAT）信息
Stoopid Cats is a character IP and game-driven Web3 project focused on bridging traditional (Web2) entertainment and blockchain (Web3) utility through a unified ecosystem. Launched in April 2024 by a team of game developers, artists, and strategists, the project is preparing for its token launch on centralized exchanges in May 2025.
At the heart of Stoopid Cats is a cultural and emotional message: “Be Stoopid: see the little joy in life.” This motto encourages a shift in perspective, reminding people to embrace simple, positive moments rather than overthinking and stress. It serves as both a branding foundation and a guiding philosophy for the project’s content and community.
The Stoopid Cats ecosystem includes ongoing development of play-to-earn (P2E) and hyper-casual mobile games, built to engage both traditional and Web3-native gamers. These titles integrate optional blockchain features without compromising accessibility, allowing the brand to reach wider audiences while offering deeper utility to NFT and token holders.
In addition to gaming, the project is building a character-driven IP business supported by real-world revenue sources such as merchandise and licensing partnerships. Physical products are designed to extend the brand beyond digital spaces, reinforcing long-term value and recognition.
The project features three NFT collections, each contributing more than just access or rewards. These NFTs serve as keys to an evolving ecosystem - offering DAO-based voting rights, participation in exclusive campaigns, and future utilities within the broader platform.
$STOCAT is the native token of the ecosystem. It will be used across staking, in-game purchases, and future merchant integrations. A dedicated staking protocol is under development, enabling NFT holders to receive quarterly token rewards tied to net income generated from games, merchandise, and partnerships.
Additionally, Stoopid Cats is developing a unique NFT-based lending platform, which will tie into a planned $STOCAT-powered online casino - combining gamification, utility, and financial features under a single cohesive environment.
Rather than approaching the project as a short-term Web3 launch, Stoopid Cats is structured for synergetic, sustainable growth. The team is focused on long-term execution across gaming, character IP, merchandise, and blockchain integrations, while embedding the "Be Stoopid" philosophy as a relatable lifestyle message for a global audience.
With an expanding roadmap, community-centered tokenomics, and scalable IP potential, Stoopid Cats presents a multi-layered ecosystem blending the Be Stoopid movement, interactive products, and practical utility - designed for both cultural relevance and long-term value creation.
Stoopid Cats（STOCAT）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Stoopid Cats（STOCAT）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 STOCAT 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
STOCAT 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 STOCAT 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 STOCAT 代币的实时价格吧！
